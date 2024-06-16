Dave Burke, Long-Time Android Engineering VP, Steps Down

Dave Burke, VP of Android engineering, is stepping down after 14 years leading Google’s Android engineering efforts.

Burke made the announcement in an X post:

So… after 14 yrs leading Android engineering, I’ve decided it’s time for a change. An awe-inspiring ride helping build the biggest OS on the planet (+ many Nexus/Pixel). I’m forever grateful for the opp. Continuing as advisor while figuring out what’s next in AI/bio. — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) | June 12, 2024

In a post on LinkedIn, Burke provided additional details, including what he is most proud of:

But at the end of the day, what I’m most proud of is the team I helped build as we scaled Android users 3000x from 1 million to over 3 billion. Working with you, and representing your work publicly, has been the biggest honor of my career. It’s important for me to leave you in good hands with a well thought out succession plan. We’ll be following up shortly with some additional specifics about this change, so please keep an eye out for that.

Burke reiterated that he will be taking on an advisory role focused on AI:

I’ll be stepping away from leading Android Engineering and shifting into an advisory position while exploring AI / bio projects. AI has the potential to play a pivotal role in accelerating drug discovery, with wide applicability, including in hard-to-treat pediatric cancers, a topic close to my heart. I’m working with Sundar to explore relevant roles at Alphabet.

Google has yet to announce Burke’s replacement.