Boeing’s Manned Starliner Launch Scrubbed Again

Boeing’s issues continue to mount, with the company’s first manned Starliner launch scrubbed yet again, this time due to a computer error.

Boeing, already in the news for numerous issues with its aircraft, has faced one delay after another in its efforts to catch up with rival SpaceX. The company’s latest attempt at its first successful manned launch was scrubbed just minutes before takeoff, due to a computer error.

NASA explained the cause of the issue in a blog post:

NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) scrubbed today’s launch opportunity due to the computer ground launch sequencer not loading into the correct operational configuration after proceeding into terminal count. The ULA team is working to understand the cause. The next launch opportunity is Sunday, June 2, at 12:03 p.m. EDT for launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test.

NASA awarded Boeing billions in 2014 to developer the Starliner project but the has failed to deliver as expected. Starliner has been plagued with issues, leading to ongoing setbacks.

Boeing’s future as a NASA partner could be in jeopardy if the company can’t deliver what it has promised, especially when rival SpaceX has accomplished far more. As we pointed out in previous coverage, some experts are already raising the possibility of NASA canceling Boeing’s contracts, in light of its failures.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Boeing’s ongoing safety issues with its aircraft. The company’s craft have experienced multiple in-flight disasters, such as doors, engine covers, and tires have fallen off mid-flight.

Given how dangerous space flight is, and Boeing’s seeming inability to safely launch a manned Starliner flight, only time will tell if the company loses NASA confidence.