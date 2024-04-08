Boeing’s Troubles Mount As Engine Cover Rips Off In Flight

Boeing continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, with a 737 engine cover ripping off in flight, forcing the plane to return to the airport.

Boeing has been in the news repeatedly for catastrophic safety failures of its aircraft, including an incident in which a door blew off of a 737 operated by Alaska Airlines and one in which a tire fell off a Boeing 777-200, among others. Resulting investigations have uncovered numerous issues with Boeing aircraft. In the aftermath of the issue, CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would step down by the end of 2024, setting off a search for his replacement.

Unfortunately for the storied airplane maker, the problems don’t seem to be abating. According to ABC’s Sam Sweeney, a 737’s engine cover ripped off shortly after the plane left Denver, en route to Houston. The plane was forced to return to Denver with its engine cover in tatters.

Scary moments for passengers on a Southwest flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover ripped off during flight , forcing the plane to return to Denver Sunday morning. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) | April 7, 2024

Regulators are already scrutinizing Boeing, putting the company under an increasingly uncomfortable microscope. It’s a safe bet this latest incident is only going to increase pressure even more.