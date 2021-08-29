Big Tech Pledges Billions, Jobs and Training to Boost US Cybersecurity

President Joe Biden met with leaders of the biggest tech firms, securing commitments from them to help improve US cybersecurity.

US agencies and businesses have increasingly been under attack, with multiple high-profile cybersecurity incidents. As a result, President Biden has met with tech leaders in an effort to enlist their assistance.

Apple agreed to create a new program to improve security in the technology supply chain, as well as “drive the mass adoption of multi-factor authentication, security training, vulnerability remediation, event logging, and incident response.”

Google says it will invest $10 billion over the next five years to help secure the supply chain, improve open source security and expand zero-trust security — especially critical for cloud computing platforms.

IBM plans to provide cybersecurity training to 150,000 people over the next three years, and “will partner with more than 20 Historically Black Colleges & Universities to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers to grow a more diverse cyber workforce.”

Over the next five years, Microsoft will invest $20 billion to “integrate cyber security by design and deliver advanced security solutions,” in addition to providing another $150 million in technical services to government agencies looking to improve their cybersecurity.

Amazon plans to make its employee security awareness training available to the public free-of-charge. The company will also provide all AWS account holders a multi-factor authentication device.

These commitments by the biggest names in tech are significant, and should go a long way toward shoring up US cybersecurity.