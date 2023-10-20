Beware of iPhone Overheating Recall Notices — They Are a Scam

Scammers are taking advantage of iPhone users wanting to fix overheating issues, sending out fake recall notices.

Apple’s iPhone 15 quickly garnered headlines for overheating issues. The company has addressed the problem with a software patch, but scammers are trying to convince customers that their phones have been recalled.

According to Mashable, scammers are sending customers recall notices in an effort to get them to send in their phones — phones they’ll never see again. The scammers are posing as representatives of one of the major wireless carriers to add weight to the ruse.

“This sounds like a voice phishing scheme where the bad actor reaches out to a potential victim and pretends to be an IT or customer service rep from a major corporation and attempts to get information, or in this case your actual phone,” a Verizon spokesperson told Mashable after one of its own reporters was targeted.

“To be clear, Verizon would never contact customers via phone for a recall or product issue.”

Again, to be clear, there is NO recall. Anyone contacted over an iPhone 15 overheating “recall” should ignore it and simply updated to the iOS 17.0.3 update instead. That update addresses the issue.