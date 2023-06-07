AWS President of India and South Asia Has Left the Company

AWS has lost its President of India and South Asia, with Puneet Chandok reportedly resigning from the role.

Chandok’s resignation comes at an interesting time for AWS, just weeks after the company announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in the Indian market by 2030.

According to TechCrunch’s sources, Chandok will continue working for AWS for the time being, with his last day slated for August. The outlet’s sources say Chandok is leaving the company to go to a rival, although there is no information yet on which rival that may be.

Executives moving from one cloud provider to another is not at all uncommon, although Amazon is notorious for enforcing strict NDAs and non-competes. Microsoft had to work out a deal with Amazon in late 2021 in order to put former AWS exec Charlie Bell to work after he joined the Redmond company.