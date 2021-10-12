Microsoft and Amazon Come to an Agreement Over Charlie Bell

Microsoft and Amazon have come to an agreement over Charlie Bell, paving the way for the former Amazon exec to begin his duties at Microsoft.

Charlie Bell surprised the industry when he announced he was taking a job at Microsoft. Bell was considered a leading candidate to replace Andy Jassy as AWS CEO when Jassy replaced Jeff Bezos. Despite being with Amazon for 23 years, Bell left the company, only to join Microsoft just two weeks later.

Initially it looked like there was question about when Bell would be able to start in his new role as lead of the newly formed Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management team, especially since Amazon is notoriously aggressive about holding employees to non-compete agreements.

According to The Seattle Times, the two companies have come to an arrangement that will allow Bell to move forward, after establishing terms regarding the limits of his new role.

“After constructive discussions with Amazon, Charlie Bell started his new role on Oct. 11, focused on advancing cybersecurity capabilities that will benefit the tech sector and the broader economy,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.