AWS Issue Causing Major Outages

An issue with AWS is impacting a large swath of the internet, with multiple companies experiencing issues.

As the world’s largest cloud provider, AWS helps power some of the web’s biggest names. Unfortunately, that also means an issue with AWS can impact a large number of other companies and services.

That appears to be happening today, with Disney+, PUBG, League of Legends, Coinbase, McDonald’s, Chime, Amazon’s Alexa and others experiencing outages, according to DownDetector.com.

AWS updated its status page, acknowledging the issue.