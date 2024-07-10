AWS Introduces Graviton4, the Company’s Cloud Computing Chip

AWS announced it has launched its Graviton4, the latest version of its cloud computing chip, promising more power and better sustainability.

The Graviton line of chips was a first for the industry, an Arm-based chip designed for cloud computing. As Amazon points out, Arm chips are some of the most widely used chips on the planet, powering the majority of smartphones and tablets. Despite the performance and power efficiency they offer, adapting them for the cloud computing industry was a more difficult task.

The first version of Graviton was developed by Annapurna Labs, which AWS acquired in 2015. The first generation of Graviton was first deployed by AWS in 2018, and the company has continued to improve it in the years since.

With the release of Graviton4, AWS says the new chips is four times fater than Graviton1 and uses 60% “less energy for the same performance as comparable Amazon EC2 instances.” Several AWS customers, including SAP, Epic Games, and SmugMug have already been benefiting from the new chips.