Apple Working to Make the Vision Pro Smaller and Lighter

Apple is already working to redesign the Vision Pro, its "spatial computer," in an effort to make it smaller and lighter....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

    • Apple is already working to redesign the Vision Pro, its “spatial computer,” in an effort to make it smaller and lighter.

    According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via DigitalTrends, Apple has received feedback that the current model “has caused neck strain in testing due to its size and weight.”

    As a result of the feedback, Apple’s engineers are working to make the second-gen device smaller and lighter, a more suitable option for longer sessions.

    “Work on the next Vision Pro remains early, but the company is hoping to make the device lighter and at least slightly smaller,” Gurman wrote, adding that “testing has shown that it can feel too heavy for some users — even in short stretches.”

    Apple’s Vision Pro is already impressing developers, with many audibly gasping when using it for the first time. If the company is able to make it smaller, lighter, and more comfortable, it will no doubt go a long way toward the device’s adoption.

