Apple’s Vision Pro Is So Good Developers Are Audibly Gasping

Many companies have tried to crack the virtual reality market, but Apple may be on the verge of delivering a product that actually lives up to the hype.

Apple introduced the Vision Pro at WWDC, billing the headset as a “spatial computer.” The company has been inviting developers to its Vision Pro labs to see how their apps will look and function with the Vision Pro, and the experience is far better than many developers expected.

“It was like seeing Fantastical for the first time,” said Flexibits CEO Michael Simmons. “It felt like I was part of the app.”

“A bordered screen can be limiting. Sure, you can scroll, or have multiple monitors, but generally speaking, you’re limited to the edges,” he added. “Experiencing spatial computing not only validated the designs we’d been thinking about — it helped us start thinking not just about left to right or up and down, but beyond borders at all.”

Developer David Smith made the necessary preparations to test his app at Apple’s lab, but was unprepared for how immersive the experience was compared to the Vision Pro simulator developers have access to.

“I’d been staring at this thing in the simulator for weeks and getting a general sense of how it works, but that was in a box,” Smith said. “The first time you see your own app running for real, that’s when you get the audible gasp.”

If these reactions are any indication, Apple may quickly become the company to beat in the VR/AR industry.