Apple Secures Arm Chip Tech to 2040 and Beyond

Apple has signed a deal with Arm to help secure its future, giving it access to Arm semiconductor tech to at least 2040.

Arm is in the midst of an initial public offering and some of the biggest names in tech are investing in the semiconductor firm. Arm’s designs power much of the mobile phone market, and are used in some of the most popular devices in circulation. Apple, in particular, relies heavily on Arm designs to form the basis of the custom chips it uses in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to Reuters, Apple has signed a deal with Arm that “extends beyond 2040,” giving the Cupertino company access to the chip designs it relies on. Apple was also among a group of companies that invested $735 million in the British firm’s IPO.

Apple helped found Arm in 1990. The two companies owe much of their current success to each other, and both clearly want to see the relationship continue for the foreseeable future.