Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Samsung Poised to Invest In Arm

Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Samsung are poised to invest in Arm when the company goes public later this year.

Arm’s chip designs are used in the vast majority of smartphones and tablets, thanks to their energy efficiency and performance. Unlike Intel or Samsung, Arm does not manufacture any of its designs, but licenses them to other companies.

As a result, the aforementioned companies have a vested interest in Arm’s future, with Nikkei reporting they intend to invest in the British chip firm as soon as it is listed.

Apple, in particular, no doubt wants to have a say in the company’s future, since Arm’s designs form the basis of the chips Apple uses in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers.