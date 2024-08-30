Advertise with Us
GenAIPro

Apple Reportedly Considering An Investment In OpenAI

Apple is reportedly making a rare move, investigating a potential investment in OpenAI after announcing a deal to include ChatGPT in its products....
Apple Reportedly Considering An Investment In OpenAI
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, August 29, 2024

    • Apple is reportedly making a rare move, investigating a potential investment in OpenAI after announcing a deal to include ChatGPT in its products.

    Apple took the opportunity to announce its Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2024. Apple Intelligence is based on Apple’s own intelligence models, but the company also tapped OpenAI’s ChatGPT for more advanced functions. The decision to partner with OpenAI was seen as a major win for the AI firm, especially since Apple turned its back on discussions with Meta and only promised possible integration with Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude at some future date.

    According The Wall Street Journal, Apple is in talks to join a round of investment in OpenAI that is being led by Thrive Capital and also includes Microsoft. The round of investment is reportedly several billion dollars, and would leave OpenAI with at least a $100 billion valuation.

    As WSJ points out, Apple rarely invests in startups, amking the reports all the more interesting. Like many companies in the tech industry, Apple clearly sees generative AI as a critical feature, one worth breaking with its historical pattern.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |