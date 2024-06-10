Apple’s OpenAI Partnership Is a Blow to Google

Apple and OpenAI struck a partnership that sees ChatGPT integrated across Apple’s lineup, but it’s also a major blow to Google.

In the weeks leading up to Apple’s WWDC, rumors circulated that the company was looking to ink a parthership with either Google or OpenAI. The keynote made clear that OpenAI was the winning AI firm, with Apple integrating ChatGPT so its customers can tap into whenever they want.

“We’re excited to partner with Apple to bring ChatGPT to their users in a new way,” said Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO. “Apple shares our commitment to safety and innovation, and this partnership aligns with OpenAI’s mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone. Together with Apple, we’re making it easier for people to benefit from what AI can offer.”

While the announcement is good news for OpenAI, it’s another blow to Google’s AI efforts. Google was notoriously caught off-guard by Microsoft partnering with OpenAI and incorporating its tech across its product line at a record pace. The search giant went into “code red” mode as it struggled to come up with an answer. In its haste to not be left behind, Google made a number of embarrassing missteps that angered even its own employees.

Apple choosing OpenAI over Google is yet another indictment of the state of Google’s AI, especially when Apple and Google already have a close relationship in other areas. With both Apple and Microsoft relying on OpenAI’s tech for their AI efforts, it’s clear that OpenAI is the undisputed king of the sector.