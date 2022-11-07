Apple Plans to Ditch ‘Hey Siri’

Apple is preparing to make one of the biggest changes to Siri since the virtual assistant’s debut, ditching the “Hey Siri” voice activation.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to change Siri’s activation phrase to simply “Siri.” As 9to5Mac points out, the move will bring Apple’s virtual assistant more in line with its competitors, such as Amazon’s Alexa.

Gurman says the change has been underway for several months, but involves “a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.”

The feature is expected to reach customers in 2023 or 2024.