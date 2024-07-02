Apple May Include Google Gemini At A.I. Launch, Anthropic May Onboard Later

The latest report indicates that Apple may include Google Gemini alongside ChatGPT when its Apple Intelligence (A.I.) launches, with Anthropic a possible later addition.

Apple unveiled A.I. at WWDC 2024. While the company emphasized its own on-device models, as well as its Private Cloud Compute for more advanced queries, the company revealed it had signed a deal to make ChatGPT available to users that wanted access to it.

Shortly after, Apple made clear that it was open to working with other AI firms with the goal of giving users the choice of what model they want to use. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may already be preparing to incorporate Google’s Gemini alongside ChatGPT at the launch of A.I.

As for an Apple deal with Google or Anthropic, I expect at least the former to be announced around the time Apple Intelligence launches this fall.

It’s interesting that Gurman mentions Anthropic. Apple was reportedly in talks with Meta, but quickly opted to pass on any deal. According to Gurman, the fundamental issues were both privacy and capabilities. Apple has long been critical of Meta’s stand on user privacy, making any deal to use the social media company’s AI models problematic at best. What’s more, Apple evidently sees OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as having superior offerings to Meta.

That last point is particularly good news for Anthropic. The company, which was founded by former OpenAI executives, has been working to set itself apart as a more responsible AI firm than OpenAI. The fact that it recently hired Jan Leikie, OpenAI’s former safety team lead, has only helped support its efforts. The company has also been making headlines for its Claude model, with the latest version soundly beating OpenAI’s GPT-4o.

If Apple opts to incorporate Anthropic’s AI models at some point in the near future, it would be a big boost to the AI firm and help it fully come out from OpenAI’s shadow. In the meantime, users may at least have a choice of two of the leading options when A.I. officially launches.