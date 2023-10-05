Apple M-Series Chip Is Required to Develop visionOS Apps

To absolutely no one’s surprise, developers wanting to create visionOS apps for Apple’s Vision Pro will need a Mac running the company’s custom silicon.

Apple has been transitioning from Intel processors to its own M-series line of custom silicon chips. The transition is largely complete, but many Mac owners still have Intel-based machines.

According to AppleInsider, developers want to create apps for Apple’s new Vision Pro “spatial computer” will not be able to rely entirely on Intel-based machines. Release notes for Xcode 15.1 beta (Apple’s development environment) make clear that an M-series Mac will be required to unlock all of the visionOS simulator’s features.

While some features may still work on Intel, Apple is clearly not willing to invest extra effort or resources to make the simulator fully compatible with Intel chips. It’s hard to argue with the company’s position, as it is clearly all-in on its own custom silicon.

As AI points out, this is yet another warning sign to owners of Intel-based Macs that the days Apple supporting their hardware are quickly coming to a close.