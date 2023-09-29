Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

MobileDevPro

Apple Avoids French iPhone 12 Recall

Apple has managed to avoid a recall of the iPhone 12 in France after concerns about excessive radiation....
Apple Avoids French iPhone 12 Recall
Written by Staff
Friday, September 29, 2023

    • Apple has managed to avoid a recall of the iPhone 12 in France after concerns about excessive radiation.

    France ordered a halt of iPhone 12 sales in mid-September amid reports that it emitted higher levels of radiation than previously thought. Apple denied the claim, pointing to the extensive testing and regulatory approval that all iPhone models must go through. Nonetheless, France made it clear that a recall was on the table unless Apple could address the issue with a software update.

    According to AppleInsider, Apple has addressed the issue with an iOS update that weakens the strength of the cellular modem. The update appears to have satisfied French officials, with the sales ban lifted and a recall no longer a threat.

    As the outlet points out, Apple doesn’t sell the iPhone 12 in France anymore, but at least the company won’t have to worry about recalling its installed base of that particular model.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |