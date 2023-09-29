Apple Avoids French iPhone 12 Recall

Apple has managed to avoid a recall of the iPhone 12 in France after concerns about excessive radiation.

France ordered a halt of iPhone 12 sales in mid-September amid reports that it emitted higher levels of radiation than previously thought. Apple denied the claim, pointing to the extensive testing and regulatory approval that all iPhone models must go through. Nonetheless, France made it clear that a recall was on the table unless Apple could address the issue with a software update.

According to AppleInsider, Apple has addressed the issue with an iOS update that weakens the strength of the cellular modem. The update appears to have satisfied French officials, with the sales ban lifted and a recall no longer a threat.

As the outlet points out, Apple doesn’t sell the iPhone 12 in France anymore, but at least the company won’t have to worry about recalling its installed base of that particular model.