France Halts iPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concern, Apple Tells Staff to Keep Quiet

France says the iPhone 12 emits more radiation than is legally allowed and wants sales halted. Other EU countries are considering following suit in a blow to the Cupertino company.

Interestingly, as 9to5Mac points out, the iPhone 12 passed inspection by numerous regulatory bodies before being approved for sale, raising questions about why it is all of a sudden exceeding maximum radiation levels.

The outlet reports that France is calling for a software fix to address the issue, but if that fails to arrive, the device could be recalled.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly telling employees not to engage on the topic, but to point out the rigorous testing all devices go through.