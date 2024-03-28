Amazon Completes $4 Billion Anthropic Investment

Hot off the heals of Anthropic’s Claude AI model beating ChatGPT, Amazon announced it has completed its $4 billion investment in the company.

Anthropic is one of the leading AI companies, competing with OpenAI, Microsoft, and others. Amazon announced in September 2023 that it would invest up to $4 billion in the AI firm. Amazon invested $1.25 billion at the time, but has now completed the investment with the remainnig $2.75 billion.

The advancement signals a deepening relationship between the two companies. Anthropic will use Amazon’s Trainium and Inferentia chips to develop its AI models and AWS will give customers access to those models on its Amazon Bedrock platform.

“We have a notable history with Anthropic, together helping organizations of all sizes around the world to deploy advanced generative artificial intelligence applications across their organizations,” said Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and AI at AWS. “Anthropic’s visionary work with generative AI, most recently the introduction of its state-of-the art Claude 3 family of models, combined with Amazon’s best-in-class infrastructure like AWS Tranium and managed services like Amazon Bedrock further unlocks exciting opportunities for customers to quickly, securely, and responsibly innovate with generative AI. Generative AI is poised to be the most transformational technology of our time, and we believe our strategic collaboration with Anthropic will further improve our customers’ experiences, and look forward to what’s next.”

With investments from Amazon and Google, its recent win over ChatGPT, and Claude showing possible signs of intelligence, Anthropic is clearly doing something right.