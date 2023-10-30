Advertise with Us
Google Doubles Down On OpenAI Rival Anthropic, Will Invest $2 Billion

Written by Staff
Monday, October 30, 2023

    • Google continues to invest in OpenAI rival Anthropic with plans to invest another $2 billion in the AI firm.

    Google has been working to catch up with OpenAI and Microsoft in the AI space, and Anthropic is one of the leading alternatives to OpenAI and was founded by a former OpenAI VP. Google invested $300 million in the startup in early 2023, but the company is now investing far more.

    According to Reuters, Google has invested an additional $500 million in Anthropic, with plans to invest another $1.5 billion in the future.

    The news comes on the heels of an expanded partnership between Amazon and Anthropic, one that saw Amazon invest $4 billion in the startup.

