ZT Systems Acquires Manufacturing Facility in Greater Austin

ZT Systems has acquired a facility in the Greater Austin, Texas area to serve as its next cloud server manufacturing center.

ZT Systems creates server solutions for the cloud computing, telecom, and artificial intelligence markets. The company says its new facility will employee some 1,500 highly skilled personnel, once it reaches full capacity in late 2024.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the growing tech ecosystem of Greater Austin,” said Doug Huang, President of ZT Systems. “This marks a significant step forward in our company’s journey to lead our industry, enabling us to create more high-tech jobs in the US while at the same time accelerating the development of groundbreaking cloud and AI server solutions for our customers.”

The new facility, in Georgetown, TX, will be used to “assemble, integrate, test, and deploy purpose-built server solutions that deliver optimal performance for customer workloads.”