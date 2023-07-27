Zorin OS 16.3 Is Now Available

One of the best Linux distros for new users just received an update, with Zorin OS 16.3 released with new apps, security improvements, and more.

Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-based distro that consistently wins praise for its ease-of-use and visual appeal. Zorin is well-known for being one of the easiest Linux distros for those switching from Windows or Mac.

The Linux distro has been upgraded to version 16.3, bringing a number of improvements. This distro is the first to include the Zorin OS Upgrader, a tool that makes it easy to upgrade from one major version to another, something that had been noticeably missing from previous versions.

Read More: Linux Distro Reviews: Zorin OS

This latest update also includes the same underlying kernel as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as updated graphics drivers:

Zorin OS 16.3 is powered by the same version of the Linux kernel as in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (GA). It comes with updated drivers, bringing even better compatibility with more hardware. That includes support for newer components like NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 Ti, and 4060 graphics cards out of the box.

Zorin OS 16.3 also includes the latest version of LibreOffice, as well as updated apps throughout the OS.

Many other pre-installed apps are updated in Zorin OS 16.3 for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer. Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS 16.3 for years to come.

Zorin OS is easily one of the most full-featured, well-rounded Linux distros available, making it a good starting point for users looking to dip their toes into the Linux world. As part of the Zorin OS 16.x LTS release cycle, version 16.3 will be supported until April 2025.

You can [download Zorin OS 16.3 here](Many other pre-installed apps are updated in Zorin OS 16.3 for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer.

Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS 16.3 for years to come.).