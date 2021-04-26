Zoom Unveils Immersive View

Zoom has unveiled Immersive View, a way to bring together virtual participants into a single, cohesive view.

Apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype and others have been instrumental to helping companies and individuals stay productive during the pandemic. In spite of their benefit, however, constantly being in virtual meetings has taken a toll on many employees, leading to what’s popularly called “Zoom fatigue.”

Zoom is working to address that with its new Immersive View, designed to bring everyone together virtually in a way that feels more familiar and (hopefully) less taxing.

Immersive View allows hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panelists into a single virtual background, bringing people together into one scene to connect and collaborate in a cohesive virtual meeting space.

Whether you want to create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or your favorite place to catch up with friends, Zoom’s Immersive View assembles up to 25 participants in one fun, consistent meeting environment.

The new feature is similar to Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode, which the Redmond giant rolled out in July of last year. While Zoom may be nearly a year late to the party, at least it arrived with a catchier name.