YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki, Big Tech’s Last Female CEO, Resigns

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has sent an email to employees informing them that she is resigning as head of the company.

Wojcicki joined Google twenty-five years ago, holding a number of roles within the company. The last nine years she has served as CEO of YouTube. In her email to employees, Wojcicki said she looks forward to the next chapter of her life:

Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, will be taking over as head of the company. Wojcicki says she will support Mohan during the transition, and then take an advisory role across the company:

As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators. In the longer term, I’ve agreed with Sundar to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies. It’s an incredibly important time for Google—it reminds me of the early days—incredible product and technology innovation, huge opportunities, and a healthy disregard for the impossible.

Susan Wojcicki was the only woman at the top of a Big Tech company. Her presence, as well as the perspective she brought, is sure to be missed