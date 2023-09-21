YouTube Ups the Ante In Its War On Ad Blockers

YouTube is turning up the heat on users using ad blockers, going so far as to block them after multiple warnings.

YouTube has been aggressively combating the use of ad blockers on its platform, prompting users to disable their blockers or buy a Premium subscription. The company has been getting pushier as time goes on.

According to Search Engine Land, YouTube is threatening to block ad block users after three plays.

YouTube Ad Block Warning – Credit Search Engine Land

The company says its stance is aimed at protecting creators, despite the fact that many creators have railed against the company’s actions.

“YouTube’s ad-supported model supports a diverse ecosystem of creators, and provides billions of people globally access to content for free with ads,” the company said in a statement.