YouTube Unveils Super Thanks So Fans Can Support Favorite Channels

YouTube has unveiled a new feature, Super Thanks, as a way for fans to support their favorite channels and content creators.

Like other social media platforms, YouTube is looking for ways to keep content creators happy and loyal to the platform. Its latest endeavor is Super Thanks, a new way for fans to support creators.

“For creators, building a business isn’t a one-size-fit-all approach,” writes Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer. “Some may gravitate towards tools like channel memberships while others may double down on Super Chat. At YouTube, we’re always looking for fresh ways creators can diversify their revenue streams. That’s why I’m excited to unveil our fourth Paid Digital Good — Super Thanks. This new feature gives creators yet another way to earn money while also allowing them to strengthen relationships with viewers.”

The feature appears to already be gaining fans, with some streamers seeing the feature accounting for nearly 15% of their revenue.

The feature is currently in beta but, with today’s announcement, is now available to thousands of creators.