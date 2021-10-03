YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Keep All NBCUniversal Channels

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have reached a deal for YouTube TV to continue carrying NBCUniversal’s (NBCU) channels.

YouTube TV warned last week that it was on the verge of losing NBCU’s portfolio of channels over a contract dispute, with the deadline set for September 30. In the eleventh hour, the two companies announced an extension, keeping the channels on YouTube TV while negotiations continued.

It appears the two companies have reached a long-term agreement, ensuring YouTube TV customers won’t lose access to NBCU’s content. The YouTube team made the announcement in a blog post: