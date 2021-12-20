YouTube TV Loses and Regains Disney-Owned Channels

YouTube TV lost, and quickly regained, Disney-owned channels following issues negotiating a new contract.

YouTube TV warned several days ago that it could lose Disney-owned channels when its current deal expired on Friday. Ultimately, the two companies failed to reach an agreement by the deadline, with Disney-owned channels going dark as of 12:00 AM Saturday morning.

Fortunately for YouTube TV customers, the two companies have managed to hammer out a new agreement, according to a statement provided to WebProNews by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Sunday afternoon:

“We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks. We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country.”