YouTube Offering Top Podcasters $50K to Make the Jump to Video

YouTube is working to entice its top podcasters to make the jump to video, offering $50,000 to sweeten the deal.

YouTube has been building its base of content subscribers, paying out $30 billion over the last three years. The company even shut down its YouTube Originals, thanks in no small part to having more than two million creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

In its latest push, Ars Technica is reporting YouTube is offering some of its most popular podcasters $50,000 to switch to video. The money is aimed at helping these creators invest in the equipment they need to produce high-quality videos.

While the company is offering $50,000 to individuals, some podcasting networks are receiving $200,000 to $300,000.