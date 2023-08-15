YouTube Music Unveils ‘Samples’ Music Discovery Feature

YouTube Music has unveiled a new featured called “Samples,” giving users a better way to discover new music.

YouTube Music is a popular music streaming service, but finding new music with any streaming service can sometimes be a daunting task. The company’s new feature is designed to make that process easier:

At YouTube Music, we’re making it easier than ever to discover new music you’ll love. Starting today, we’re introducing the Samples tab, a seamless feed of short form video segments to get you to your new favorite music. Powered by the world’s largest catalog of music videos, this personalized feed will explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to, whether it’s the latest release from an up-and-coming artist or a deep cut from a legacy artist we just think you’d really like. Each immersive clip offers a glimpse into the artist, the video, and the feel of the song. Users can simply swipe vertically to experience a new song, making music discovery fun and effortless. We didn’t build this experience to be a means to an end in itself, but instead to be the appetizer to a whole meal. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for you to dive deeper into the songs and artists you discover and love all without leaving YouTube Music. With each sample, you can quickly add the song to your collection, share it with friends, create your next favorite playlist, kick off a great new radio station, watch the full video, visit the album page, or even use the song to create your own Short. We hope to inspire you to build a lifelong relationship with an artist you’ve never heard before!

YouTube Music also touts the feature as a way for artists to find and engage with new audiences.