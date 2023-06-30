YouTube May Start Blocking Users Who Use Ad Blockers

YouTube is ramping up its efforts to combat ad blockers, testing measures that could see users blocked if they continue to use them.

YouTube has been aggressively expanding ads on the platform, subjecting some users to unskippable 30-second ad segments, as well as experimenting with anti-ad blocking measures. The company appears to be ramping its efforts with the latter, according to BleepingComputer, telling some users they will only be able to watch three videos if they don’t turn their ad blocker off.

What’s more, YouTube says it may even temporarily disable some people’s ability to watch videos if they ignore repeated warnings.

“In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled. We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube,” the company said.

“To prevent disruption as part of this experiment, viewers using ad blockers may disable their ad blocker, allow YouTube ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium.”

The move is sure to anger users and could end up driving some to competing platforms.