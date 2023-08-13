YouTube Gets More Aggressive In Its Efforts to Combat Ad Blockers

YouTube is reportedly becoming more aggressive in its efforts to combat ad blockers, now resorting to a timer to display an ad blocker warning.

YouTube has been ramping up efforts to combat ad blockers, warning a small segment of users that blockers are not allowed on the platform. According to a post on Reddit, YouTube is taking such efforts up another notch, using a timer in conjunction with the warning.

YouTube Ad Blocker Timer – Credit MaybeCrispWaffles (Reddit)

Needless to say, the latest attempt to stop ad blockers is not going over well with users. It is still not clear how many users are receiving the notifications, although the company appears to be testing the warning with select users.

One thing is clear: YouTube will continue to ramp up such efforts until people disable ad blocking or purchase a YouTube Premium account.