YouTube App Is Causing Some Apple TVs to Lock Up

Apple TV users are experiencing problems with YouTube, with the app causing some Apple TVs to lock up.

Apple TV is a popular streaming device that offers a variety of apps and services, including YouTube. Unfortunately, users are reporting an issue when trying to exit the app.

First noticed by MacRumors, users have been taking to Twitter and Reddit to discuss the issue. It appears to happen when users try to press the Back button on their remote to exit the app, prompting a confirmation dialogue. Once confirmed, the Apple TV appears to lock up, with the TV screen going black. The only way to recover is to force-quit the app, or unplug the replug the Apple TV.

YouTube’s response on Twitter has not been especially helpful, or shed much light on the matter:

sorry for the trouble! if you haven’t yet try restarting your device. deleting the app + reinstalling its latest version can also help

Hopefully YouTube will roll out an update soon that will fix the issue permanently.