Xiaomi Removed From US Blacklist

The Department of Defense (DOD) is removing Chinese firm Xiaomi from a blacklist preventing it from operating in the US.

Xiaomi was one of several Chinese companies banned from doing business in the US over concerns regarding national security. Government and intelligence officials believed it and other companies provided a way for Beijing to spy on governments and organizations around the world.

Xiaomi fought back, suing to get its ban overturned. The suit has paid off, with the DOD agreeing to remove the company from the blacklist, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As the WSJ points out, Xiaomi joins TikTok and WeChat as one of a few companies that have won lawsuits against the US government, preventing blacklisting or forced sales.

The Biden administration has been reviewing Trump-era decisions regarding Chinese firms. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi’s outcome is the beginning of a major shift, or isolated to the firm.