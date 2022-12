Windows 11 Notepad is getting a major upgrade, with the app poised to receive tab support.

Tabs are commonplace in web browsers and continue to make their way into other applications. Windows 11 File Explorer added tabs earlier this year, and Microsoft appears poised to add tabs to Notepad as well.

According to Windows Central, a Microsoft employee tweeted a screenshot of the feature before deleting it.

Windows 11 Notepad Tabs – Credit Windows Central

The feature will be a welcome improvement to Notepad.