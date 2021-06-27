Windows 11 CPU Requirement Angering Users

Microsoft has announced its upcoming Windows 11 and, while there’s much to like, its CPU requirements are upsetting some users.

Windows 11 is the next major iteration of the Windows operating system. It includes a number of major new features, not the least of which is the ability to run Android apps, both from the Microsoft Store and via sideloading.

The OS CPU requirement, however, will leave many users out in the cold, even those with relatively new, powerful devices. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will only support Intel 8th Gen Core and AMD Ryzen 2000 series and newer CPUs. Older CPUs will not be able to run the new OS.

Particularly surprising is the fact that the company’s own Surface Studio 2 runs the older Intel 7th Gen Core CPU, meaning it will not be able to run Windows 11 despite costing over $3,000.

While leaving older hardware behind is a common practice for Apple, Microsoft has traditionally supported older hardware longer as a result of the larger user base and the company’s focus on the business market. Microsoft is clearly willing to break with tradition to bring to market the benefits and security upgrades Windows 11 promises.