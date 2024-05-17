Winamp Music Player Is Opening Its Source Code

The developers of Winamp, the popular music player for Windows, have announced they are opening up the application’s source code later this year.

Winamp is one of the most well-known music players for Windows, and has been around for nearly three decades. The developers are ready to take the app to the next level, leveraging the community of users to help develop it moving forward.

The devs made the announcement in a post on their site:

Winamp has announced that on 24 September 2024, the application’s source code will be open to developers worldwide. Winamp will open up its code for the player used on Windows, enabling the entire community to participate in its development. This is an invitation to global collaboration, where developers worldwide can contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to help this iconic software evolve.

“This is a decision that will delight millions of users around the world. Our focus will be on new mobile players and other platforms. We will be releasing a new mobile player at the beginning of July. Still, we don’t want to forget the tens of millions of users who use the software on Windows and will benefit from thousands of developers’ experience and creativity. Winamp will remain the owner of the software and will decide on the innovations made in the official version,” explains Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.

Developers interested in contributing can sign up here: about.winamp.com/free-llama.