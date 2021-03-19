White Supremacists and Fringe Groups Attacking US Cell Towers

Police are reporting that white supremacists and other fringe groups are increasingly targeting cell phone towers.

A report by the New York City Police Department, obtained by The Intercept, found that white supremacists and conspiracy theorists “increasingly target critical infrastructure to incite fear, disrupt essential services, and cause economic damage with the United States and abroad.”

In addition to the high-profile case of Anthony Quinn Warner, who bombed the AT&T building in Nashville, The Intercept also cited a case where individuals broke into a cell tower in Tennessee, cutting fiber-optic cables and destroying other equipment.

According to the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau, infrastructure sites are increasingly high-profile targets for these groups.

“In recent months, white supremacist extremists, neo-Nazis, far-right Telegram groups, and online conspiracy theorists have all emphasized attacking valuable critical infrastructure targets.”

The attacks come at a time when carriers are racing to deploy 5G and when companies and individuals are relying on internet connectivity more than ever.