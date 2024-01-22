WhatsApp Preps AirDrop Competitor

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a feature that competes with AirDrop, making it easier to share files.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app, but it appears to be taking inspiration from Apple with the latest feature it is developing. According to WABetaInfo, the company is working to implement an AirDrop competitor.

WhatsApp is now exploring additional functionalities designed to enable users to share files with ease. Specifically, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.2.20 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a new file sharing feature with people nearby, and it will be available in a future update of the app!

As the outlet points out, this feature should help users, providing a way to share large files quickly and easily, especially in cases where the available cellular network may not be up to the task.

The feature will debut first on Android.