Paramount Global Announces Leadership Shake-Up as CEO Bob Bakish Steps Down

In a significant corporate restructuring, Paramount Global has announced the departure of its CEO, Bob Bakish, effective immediately. This marks the end of an era for the media giant. Bakish, who has been at the helm since the merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019, played a crucial role in the company’s recent successes and strategic direction.

Following Bakish’s departure, Paramount has instituted an “Office of the CEO,” which will consist of three seasoned company leaders: George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins. This triad will collectively guide the company forward, focusing on key areas such as content development, operational efficiency, and streaming strategy enhancement.

George Cheeks, who currently oversees CBS-branded assets, will continue to manage a broad portfolio that includes CBS Entertainment, CBS News, and CBS Sports, among others. Under his leadership, CBS has maintained its position as the most-watched broadcast network for the 15th consecutive season.

At the helm of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy has been instrumental in redefining the company’s approach to global media reach and digital engagement. His efforts have substantially increased viewership and profitability through strategic consolidation and expansion.

Brian Robbins, leading Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, has been pivotal in revitalizing and expanding key franchises. His strategy has significantly enhanced the studio’s box office performance and its position in the global entertainment landscape.

The newly formed Office of the CEO will work closely with Naveen Chopra, Paramount Global’s CFO, and the board of directors to implement a comprehensive, long-term strategic plan. This plan aims to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and leverage the company’s substantial creative assets.

Shari Redstone, Chair of the Board, expressed her full confidence in the new leadership arrangement, emphasizing the trio’s proven ability to execute strategic visions effectively. “I am extremely excited for what their combined leadership means for Paramount Global and for the opportunities that lie ahead,” Redstone stated.

This leadership transition comes as Paramount Global faces intense competition in the rapidly evolving media and streaming landscapes. The creation of the Office of the CEO is intended to enhance the company’s agility and responsiveness to market dynamics, ensuring continued growth and innovation.

As the media world watches closely, Cheeks, McCarthy, and Robbins’ strategic decisions will be pivotal in shaping Paramount Global’s future as they steer the company through its next chapter of digital transformation and market leadership.