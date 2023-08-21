WhatsApp Is Testing Advanced Text Formatting Capabilities

WhatsApp is testing advanced text editing capabilities, adding features that are traditionally found in text editors.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatApp is adding the ability to create lists, add code snippets, and quote specific text. The outlet broke down the new features:

WhatsApp is really working on new text formatting tools for messages. The “Code Block” feature is designed to make sharing and reading lines of code much more convenient and readable on WhatsApp. It is particularly useful for software developers, programmers, and anyone involved in the tech industry who frequently communicates code snippets with their colleagues or friends. By introducing this new text formatting tool, WhatsApp aims to eliminate the common problem of code snippets being displayed in a confusing way, enhancing the overall quality of technical discussions.

The second formatting tool in development is the “Quote” feature. This tool will help users refer back to specific messages or responses in a chat. It’s different than the current quote message feature, as this new formatting tool allows users to highlight a certain portion of text. Often, conversations in a group chat can be fast-paced, and users may lose track of the context or relevant information. In our opinion, the new quote text formatting tool seeks to address this challenge by allowing users to quote a specific text and reply to it directly. Lastly, the third formatting tool will simply allow users to create a list of items.