WhatsApp Brings Search Feature to the Update Tab

WhatsApp is continue to improve its Update tab, making it easier for users to find what they’re looking for.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a search feature for the Updates tab that will allow users to find channels, updates, and more.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp has plans to introduce a search button within the top app bar. This feature will make it possible to search for status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels without the need to open the channel directory. In our opinion, it finally enhances the overall user experience with channels, making it significantly more convenient to search for and access the content users are interested in.

WhatsApp Updates Tab Search Feature – Credit WABetaInfo

The new feature will hopefully address complaints many users have had about the difficulty finding relevant information in the new format.