Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ApplicationDevelopmentNews

WhatsApp Brings Search Feature to the Update Tab

WhatsApp is continue to improve its Update tab, making it easier for users to find what they're looking for....
WhatsApp Brings Search Feature to the Update Tab
Written by Staff
Friday, September 29, 2023

    • WhatsApp is continue to improve its Update tab, making it easier for users to find what they’re looking for.

    According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a search feature for the Updates tab that will allow users to find channels, updates, and more.

    As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp has plans to introduce a search button within the top app bar. This feature will make it possible to search for status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels without the need to open the channel directory. In our opinion, it finally enhances the overall user experience with channels, making it significantly more convenient to search for and access the content users are interested in.

    WhatsApp Updates Tab Search Feature – Credit WABetaInfo

    The new feature will hopefully address complaints many users have had about the difficulty finding relevant information in the new format.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |