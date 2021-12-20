The Latest in Water Trends

Water is the most important resource on the planet. We use water for almost all aspects of life from cooking, to cleaning, to bathing, and most importantly: for drinking. But do we really know what’s in the water that we drink? Less than .5% of the water on Earth is drinkable. Much of it is being wasted every day. With such a small amount of drinkable water, are we sure that everything we are drinking is completely clean? Let’s learn more about current water trends.

Contamination in Our Water

Unfortunately, 1 of 5 Americans have been exposed to contaminated drinking water in the past 10 years. Some of the most common contaminants are nitrates, arsenic, and microorganisms. Microorganisms can include bacteria and viruses that can cause widespread illness in humans. Contaminated water can spread diseases such as cholera and dysentery and waterborne illnesses cause over 6,000 deaths every year in the US.

Aside from the tragedy that waterborne illnesses can bring, the cost of these illnesses totals over $3 billion a year! This cost comes directly from a loss of water sanitation. It can easily be solved with mainstream products in the US. Clearly we want our water supply to be as clean as possible, so can we accomplish that?

Filtering water is the best way to ensure that the water that is coming straight from the tap hasn’t been contaminated by anything. Filters can remove 99.99% of bacteria as well as 99.99% of viruses. This makes the risk of infection from contaminated drinking water significantly less. Filtered water also removes over 200 other contaminants such as fluoride or debris from pipes.

Much Water is Wasted

Water is such an important part of our lives. It’s surprising how much is wasted. With contaminants in water, it would seem that consumers would try and save as much clean water as possible, but this is not the case. Americans use an average of 82 gallons of water every day. This number comes from water used for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and drinking, our taps are always running!

Using water filtration systems, water usage can be cut down. Since the filter is filled one time, it doesn’t have to be filled again. Filtration systems also come in a range of sizes to accommodate any consumer’s needs. Filters can be portable and easy to travel with, or hold up to six gallons to host a number of people! This wide variety of sizes makes it so that consumers can make sure that no matter the occasion, they can readily have a supply of clean drinking water.

In Conclusion

Water is integral to our lives. There is a limited amount of water that is drinkable on the planet. We must make sure to minimize the water that is wasted. It is also important to make sure that the water that we are drinking is clean and safe, and this is all possible through the use of water filtration systems. Learn more about water filtration systems in the infographic below: