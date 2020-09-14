Walmart Partners With Zipline For Drone Delivery

Walmart has partnered with Zipline to deliver health-related products directly to customers. “We are teaming up with Zipline to launch a first-of-its-kind drone delivery operation in the U.S.,” says Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product at Walmart. “The new service will make on-demand deliveries of select health and wellness products with the potential to expand to general merchandise.”

Walmart will begin testing drone delivery early next year near their Arkansas headquarters. Zipline specializes in delivering medical supplies and other critical products for businesses via its unique drone technology. So far the company has made 58,436 commercial deliveries so far.

“Zipline will operate from a Walmart store and can service a 50-mile radius, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut,” said Ward. “And, not only does their launch and release system allow for quick on-demand delivery in under an hour, but it also eliminates carbon emissions, which lines up perfectly with our sustainability goals. The operation will likely begin early next year, and, if successful, we’ll look to expand.”

“As we continue to build upon the foundation of innovation laid for us by Mr. Sam, we’ll never stop looking into and learning about what the next best technology is and how we can use it to better serve our customers now and into the future.”