Walmart Giving 740,000 Associates Samsung Smartphones

Walmart is going the distance to ensure its employees can access its new app, giving 740,000 of them a Samsung smartphone.

The retailer is taking the wraps off of its [email protected] app, designed to make employees’ jobs easier and help them “plan for life outside of work.” The company is determined to make it as easy as possible to use the app, even providing the phone for it to run on.

Walmart will be providing a Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, case and protection plan, completely free. Employees will only be able to access [email protected]’s work feature when they’re on the clock, but are free to use the phone as their personal device. The company emphasizes employee privacy is paramount, and that it has no access to employees’ personal data.

The company says this is just the beginning, and it will continue to add features to the [email protected] app.

In the coming months, we’ll add another feature to the [email protected] app that helps speed up the time it takes our stocking associates to get items from the backroom to the sales floor. Instead of scanning each box individually, associates just hold up their device and, using augmented reality, highlight the boxes that are ready to go. Product gets on the shelf faster — something we all know is increasingly important. In fact, since piloting it last year, this patent-pending capability takes a third of the time than the previous manual process.