Walmart Explores Streaming Deals With Top Platforms

Walmart is reportedly exploring deals with top streaming platforms with a view to adding them to its Walmart+ bundle.

Walmart has been working to take on Amazon, most recently launching Walmart+ Weekend to rival Amazon Prime. The company appears to be trying to combat Amazon Prime Video by partnering with streaming services, according to The New York Times.

The Times’ sources say Walmart has spoken with execs from Comcast, Disney, and Paramount. At this time, there is no indication if a deal will be reached, and none of the companies involved would provide a comment.

If Walmart is able to strike a deal, it will give the retailer a major advantage in its battle with Amazon. As the Times points out, companies across industries are increasingly looking to bundle streaming services in an effort to be more appealing to customers. T-Mobile and Verizon are two such companies, striking deals with streaming platforms to help build customer loyalty and reduce churn.

A Walmart+ membership currently costs $12.95 per month. Should the retailer succeed in striking one or more deals, it will likely have to raise the price of its membership bundle unless it plans on maintaining the same price as a loss leader.