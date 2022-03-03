Walmart Brings Virtual Fitting Rooms to Customers

Walmart has upped the ante in its battle with Amazon, rolling out virtual fitting rooms for customers.

Walmart purchased virtual fitting room platform Zeekit last year. The e-commerce industry has experienced major growth over the last couple of years, driven in no small part by the pandemic. Being able to virtually “try on” clothes is one of last big hurdles for customers shopping for clothes online.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you,” writes Denise Incandela, EVP of Apparel and Private Brands. “With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping.”

The platform features a Choose My Model option, giving customers the ability to select the model that best matches their appearance. The models range from XS – XXXL sizes, and 5’2” – 6’0” in height. This will help customers get a reasonable idea of how an outfit would look on them.

The platform is launching with 50 models, but Walmart plans to introduce an additional 70 in the coming weeks.

“We have already seen a strong customer response to our Choose My Model experience,” Incandela adds. “The extraordinary, positive customer feedback out of the gate underscores our opportunity and ability to solve a common online shopping problem and build a true, personal connection between Walmart and our customers.”