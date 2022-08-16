Walmart and Paramount Reach Agreement for Streaming Bundle

Walmart has reached an agreement to bundle Paramount+ as part of its Walmart+ membership that aims to compete with Amazon Prime.

News broke last week that Walmart was in talks with various streaming platforms to bundle one or more with its Walmart+ membership. The company is positioning Walmart+ as a competitor to Amazon Prime, even launching Walmart+ Weekend.

It appears the retailer has reached an agreement with Paramount to bundle its streaming service, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal will be a 12-month exclusive, and a two-year deal overall, and builds on the long-standing relationship the two companies have had, with Walmart selling Paramount’s entertainment products.

The deal will provide the ad-supported Paramount+ service to Walmart+ members and should be available to Walmart’s customers in September.

The deal should also be a major boon to Paramount+, which had 43 million subscribers as of last quarter. With Walmart+ believed to have more than 16 million subscribers, the deal could bring a significant number of new subscribers to the streaming platform.